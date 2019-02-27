Book shop gives 'mystery novel' new meaning

A used bookstore in Centretown has taken the old maxim "never judge a book by its cover" to the next level.

Some of the books inside Troubadour Books and Records on Bank Street have been covered in brown paper and tied up with string. Only a single quote from each title and the words "Don't judge a book by its cover" adorn the wrapper.

There's also a tag with three key words. One example: World War Two, illiteracy and Holocaust.

"The concept is to let people make a more interesting decision on the books they read, and maybe force themselves to ask the question, 'Why do I like the books that I usually read?'" shop owner Tom Lee told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

Lee said he sometimes sells as many as six of the paper-wrapped books in a day, and sometimes sells none. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

'Like going on a blind date with a book'

Cover visuals play a big part in selling books, along with their titles and author recognition. This approach strips all that away.

"It's kind of like going on a blind date with a book," Lee said.

Some of the quotes?

"No one can force compassion. But it can be extinguised."

"Sometimes the memory of happiness cannot stay true because it ended unhappily."

"Never try to out-drink a Swede, unless you happen to be a Finn or at least a Russian."

Would you pick up this mystery novel? (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Most of the books Lee chooses have won awards, are often chosen for book clubs and come from well-known, popular authors. And if you don't like what you end up with, there's some recourse:

"It's a win-win situation. If you think it's a hunk of junk, it can always be exchanged for a book of equal value," Lee said.