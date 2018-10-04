Skip to Main Content
How do you pronounce 'triplex'?

It was a trying morning for pronunciation sticklers when Ottawa Morning opened up this linguistic can of worms.

TRY-plex or TRIP-lex? Turns out there's no right way

Andrew Foote · CBC News ·
The Oxford English Dictionary defines 'triplex' as 'A building divided into three self-contained residences.' But how do you say it? (CBC Books)

It started innocently enough.

A news story about a city councillor's proposed ban on triplexes in a section of his ward topped Thursday's Ottawa Morning newscasts.

But when news reader David Gerow pronounced the word "TRIP-lex" and host Robyn Bresnahan pronounced it "TRY-plex," colleagues and listeners alike quickly picked sides in the linguistic contretemps.

So, who's correct?

The two sides dug in.

Others sat back and enjoyed the show.

Our newsreader made a valiant try at a workaround.

In the end, we had to bring in an expert.

Professor Shana Poplack, the Canada Research Chair in Linguistics and a professor at the University of Ottawa, said both pronunciations are correct:

"I think what's going on here is most of us have learned our English vowels are short or long.

There's a general rule, if they vowel is in a closed syllable — if it's closed off by a consonant — it's short. If it's followed by a vowel in the same syllable, it's going to be long.

Think bit vs. bite, sit vs. site and of course, trip vs. tripe.

The problem is this rule does not always apply to words or bits of words that are not of English origin.

The prefix "tri" comes from Latin and Greek and means "three." How are we going to pronounce this?

We have words such as triathlon, tripod, triangle but we also have trilogy, triplets, triage.… What are we supposed to do?

I think one reason for the controversy might have to do with where people think the word boundary is: are you thinking of TRI and plex or TRIP and lex? 

We don't really know what "lex" means or "plex" means, so it makes it a little more difficult to decide on one or the other as we could do with "lateral" or "angle."

Everybody is right. Pronunciation doesn't always follow the rules.

What's right is what people say, because language is inherently variable."

What do you think?

