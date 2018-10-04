How do you pronounce 'triplex'?

It started innocently enough.

A news story about a city councillor's proposed ban on triplexes in a section of his ward topped Thursday's Ottawa Morning newscasts.

But when news reader David Gerow pronounced the word "TRIP-lex" and host Robyn Bresnahan pronounced it "TRY-plex," colleagues and listeners alike quickly picked sides in the linguistic contretemps.

So, who's correct?

We seemed to have caused a small world (word) war with our pronunciation discussion of TRIPLEX. I say TRY-plex. Newsreader <a href="https://twitter.com/DGerow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DGerow</a> says TRIH-plex. Who's right? The city is up in arms. —@RobynBresnahan

The two sides dug in.

That <a href="https://twitter.com/RobynBresnahan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RobynBresnahan</a>. What a kidder. TRY-Plex? Everyone, including this warm, almost-human voice, says TRIP-Lex. Mind you, that would mean saying DUPP-lex rather than DOO-plex. You want consistency? Try another language. <a href="https://t.co/E2qb2Xvde6">https://t.co/E2qb2Xvde6</a> via <a href="https://twitter.com/YouTube?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YouTube</a> —@LaurenceWall

it's obviously TRY-plex. Would you say DUH-plex rather than DOO-plex? Long vowels for the win! —@cdginther

Trih-plex. How do you pronounce triple? Tryple? I've never heard tryplex before. (I grew up in southern Ontario) —@mariellequinton

You're correct <a href="https://twitter.com/RobynBresnahan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RobynBresnahan</a> Ask <a href="https://twitter.com/DGerow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dgerow</a> what the thing in this picture is. If he says TRIH-cycle, he's wrong. <a href="https://t.co/i8MEYfZGQ6">pic.twitter.com/i8MEYfZGQ6</a> —@OVTCSix

Ok you’ve got a point! Now go back to bed it’s only 4:45 where you are! —@suzemuse

Others sat back and enjoyed the show.

You seemed to have caused quite the conTRAHversy. —@Shebertdaly

If someone has a third option for pronunciation, it would make for a tri-lling debate. —@olivier27

Would now be a good time to address the pronunciation of Dalhousie? —@brucefanjoy

Our newsreader made a valiant try at a workaround.

Nice dodge just now with “three-unit, multi-family dwelling” ;) —@jennifersalahub

In the end, we had to bring in an expert.

Professor Shana Poplack, the Canada Research Chair in Linguistics and a professor at the University of Ottawa, said both pronunciations are correct:

"I think what's going on here is most of us have learned our English vowels are short or long.

There's a general rule, if they vowel is in a closed syllable — if it's closed off by a consonant — it's short. If it's followed by a vowel in the same syllable, it's going to be long.

Think bit vs. bite, sit vs. site and of course, trip vs. tripe.

The problem is this rule does not always apply to words or bits of words that are not of English origin.

The prefix "tri" comes from Latin and Greek and means "three." How are we going to pronounce this?

We have words such as triathlon, tripod, triangle but we also have trilogy, triplets, triage.… What are we supposed to do?

I think one reason for the controversy might have to do with where people think the word boundary is: are you thinking of TRI and plex or TRIP and lex?

We don't really know what "lex" means or "plex" means, so it makes it a little more difficult to decide on one or the other as we could do with "lateral" or "angle."

Everybody is right. Pronunciation doesn't always follow the rules.

What's right is what people say, because language is inherently variable."

What do you think?