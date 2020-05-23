Police investigating after fire at low-rise apartment building leaves residents displaced

Tenants of a low-rise apartment building in Gatineau, Que., have been displaced after a fire broke out Friday evening.

Gatineau police received a call for a fire at 395 Du Vigneau Road shortly before 7 p.m.

It's believed the fire broke out in the shed behind the building before spreading to the triplex.

The fire also caused damage to a neighbouring hair salon, located on Saint-René West Boulevard.

Police said the building is at risk of collapse, and Gatineau Fire Safety Service said the apartment building is no longer inhabitable.

A bus from the Société de transport de l'Outaouais was sent on site to transport the evacuees.

Sections of Saint-René West Boulevard and Du Vigneau Road were closed Friday evening.

The Gatineau Police Service is investigating the blaze.