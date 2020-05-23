Police investigating after fire at low-rise apartment building leaves residents displaced
Fire started in a shed behind triplex before spreading to neighbouring structures
Tenants of a low-rise apartment building in Gatineau, Que., have been displaced after a fire broke out Friday evening.
Gatineau police received a call for a fire at 395 Du Vigneau Road shortly before 7 p.m.
It's believed the fire broke out in the shed behind the building before spreading to the triplex.
The fire also caused damage to a neighbouring hair salon, located on Saint-René West Boulevard.
Police said the building is at risk of collapse, and Gatineau Fire Safety Service said the apartment building is no longer inhabitable.
A bus from the Société de transport de l'Outaouais was sent on site to transport the evacuees.
Sections of Saint-René West Boulevard and Du Vigneau Road were closed Friday evening.
The Gatineau Police Service is investigating the blaze.
With files from Radio-Canada