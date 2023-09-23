They're called 'triobikes' — and in Almonte, riders are local celebrities

A cycling program in Almonte, Ont. is providing seniors and people with disabilities the chance to be transported around the town on a unique vehicle known as a "triobike."

The triobike is a three-wheeled vehicle with a bench that can seat up to two passengers. It's pushed and steered by a rider on an electric bicycle.

"We can pick up people around town and take them for lovely drives on nice days in the sun," said Jeff Mills, the program's co-ordinator.

Buying the triobikes was community effort, Mills said, with funds raised through private donations. They bought their first in 2019, and then got a second one the following year.

Hear what these seniors think about Almonte's new Triobike program Duration 1:47 A new program is helping people with disabilities or without licenses get around the town of Almonte for errands or to soak in the sights and sounds.

"The most unfortunate thing was that this all happened before the pandemic and then the pandemic came. So we're just kind of coming out of that and really getting going now," Mills said.

There's been positive feedback so far, Mills said, adding passengers are all learning to perfect their royal waves.

"Usually when we meet people, we do a little royal wave and the people we meet when we're riding have big smiles as do the passengers. It's really lovely," he said.

A big deal

Catching a glimpse of the triobikes rolling through town has become an event of its own, said Erin Courtney, executive director at the Orchard View by the Mississippi retirement home.

"If you ever want to feel like a celebrity, all you have to do is come and sit in this bike and drive around town. Because everyone knows it, everyone waves," said Courtney.

"We actually have a couple of daycares that we drive by that wait for us to come by so that they can all wave at the passengers."

Courtney drives the triobike as part of her "Errands with Erin" program, where residents of the retirement home can sign-up and run their errands while riding it.

An avid cyclist herself, Courtney said she loves being able to share that experience with passengers. It's a chance for residents to spend time outside, go for a quick ride and see parts of Almonte they might not have seen for a while, she added.

"One of the greatest things is when you have passengers that have lived in Almonte their entire lives, you get to hear the history upon history upon history of every road, every house, every tree that you drive past," she said.

"I love it."

In Town and Out 9:19 Almonte Triobike How a passenger cargo bike program is helping get seniors out and about in Mississippi Mills.

No more missing out

For Orchard View resident Joyce Kayser, being a passenger gives her a chance to glimpse parts of town she's not familiar with.

"It's unbelievably fascinating to me," said Kayser, who no longer drives. "I've never been through this part of Almonte, ever. It's fabulous," she said.

Another resident at the retirement home, Louis Beaudoin, said he feels the same way.

While he's lived in Almonte for several years, going for a ride still gives him a chance to explore.

"You'll get to a certain age and you have issues that prevent you from driving. So you accept that," he said.

"But this way, you're not missing [out]."