Trinity countersues Melnyk for $1B over LeBreton debacle

Trinity Development and its founder John Ruddy are countersuing Eugene Melnyk and his sports company for $1 billion, effectively killing any chance of the two ever redeveloping LeBreton Flats or building a new downtown hockey arena.

Last month, Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk and his wholly owned firm, Capital Sports Management Inc. (CSMI), sued his partners in the LeBreton Flats redevelopment project for $700 million — a lawsuit that Trinity are calling "meritless" and "an abuse of power.'

Late Tuesday morning, Trinity's lawyers filed their statement of defence and a countersuit.

More to come.