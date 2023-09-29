The Trillium Line has been delayed again, with OC Transpo now expecting to start welcoming passengers in spring 2024, says transit general manager Renée Amilcar.

There was no firm commitment on an opening date, but Amilcar said OC Transpo is aiming for April.

"We have heard from you very clearly that Ottawa doesn't want to see a system that has been rushed into service," Amilcar told members of the Ottawa light rail subcommittee on Friday morning, acknowledging that the further delay will be disappointing to riders.

The north-south line links transit to Carleton University and has been offline since the summer of 2020, as it's extended into the Riverside South community and a spur line to the Ottawa airport is added.

Amilcar mentioned a number of outstanding issues, including a need to get building occupancy permits at all stations and to test tunnel ventilation.

As of now, only five trains are being tested and the city is behind on training staff.

"We are slowly ramping up the number of trains and are slowly accumulating training hours," she said. "As we look ahead to handover and start thinking about timelines for passenger service, we are fully aware of key outstanding work."

Amilcar said the contracter, SNC-Lavalin subsidiary TransitNext, is "diligently working" to get the majority of work finished by the end of November. Pushing back the opening is a prudent decision, according to Amilcar, who said this will give additional time for winter testing and the opportunity to look for any "latent or hidden defects" in the system.