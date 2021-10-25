Trillium Line extension now delayed to spring 2023

The north-south Trillium Line rail extension won't be finished until May 2023 at the earliest, nine months later than the initial August 2022 deadline stated in the contract, councillors heard Friday.

The latest delay means Carleton University students will go an additional entire school year without transit rail, and anyone else travelling between downtown and Riverside South, or the Ottawa International Airport, will remain on buses for much longer than previously expected.

Earlier this year, some councillors had asked to know whether the Trillium Line was behind schedule – after CBC News reported that it was – but had to wait more than nine months to get an updated timeline.

The Trillium Line heading south is the first of three sections of rail due to open as part of Ottawa's big second stage of light rail. A Confederation Line extension east to Orléans is then scheduled for completion by 2024, followed by the western rail line to Moodie Drive by 2025.

Confederation Line could also be delayed

Extending the Confederation Line to the west — both out to Moodie Drive and to Baseline station — is looking to be 10 months behind schedule "on paper," the city's rail director Michael Morgan told councillors.

The western extension is supposed to be finished by May 2025, but Morgan said productivity issues are slowing down the digging for the tunnel in the Westboro area.

He said the city will review the schedule with those building the east-west connectors in early 2022 to figure out whether the delay there can be made up.

The Confederation Line extension out east to Orléans appears to be going well, and Morgan expressed "measured optimism" the eastern extension will meet its November 2024 completion date.