Trillium Line launch pushed back again

The Trillium Line portion of Ottawa's light-rail system likely won't open until Carleton University students are getting ready for Christmas break, following the latest delay in the massive construction project that's already a year behind schedule.

Travellers have also been anxiously awaiting the launch of service to the airport.

"The updated working timeline for the project handover is before the end of the year," rail construction director Michael Morgan informed councillors by memo.

The update is based on a review of training requirements and slow progress on signal testing, with the overall handover now set to happen "no sooner than early November."

After that happens there needs to be "additional internal testing" on top of the three-week trial running, transit commission chair Glen Gower told CBC. It's unclear how long that will take.

"I think everyone understands the need to be really cautious about setting a specific date on big projects like these," he said. "I think everyone recognizes the need to take the time to make sure the tests are performed correctly and that everything is up and running properly at the same time."

A single track is used for much of the Trillium Line's north end, including through the tunnel under Dow's Lake. (City of Ottawa)

'We're not going to rush'

The latest delay comes on the heels of a multi-week, system-wide shutdown of the LRT caused by a recurring bearing issue that's sparked new maintenance requirements and frustrated commuters.

"I think we're all cognizant of the effect of delay, particularly on those Carleton students who will continue to have to use the R2 route to get to school for the time being," said Coun. Jeff Leiper, who sits on the transit commission.

"But we're not going to rush the train into service. I think the key for me is if there is a silver lining in this, it is that they are taking the time they need to ensure that the launch is not plagued by the kinds of problems we saw with the Confederation Line."

That lack of reliability has "damaged trust," Leiper said, which will need to be earned back. Last year's public inquiry found the trains were "rushed into service," leading to a long list of issues that included faulty overhead power lines and malfunctioning doors.

Gower emphasized that the Trillium Line won't be brought online until it's proven safe and reliable.

A peer review released in May found a number of risks associated with the extension of the single-track network by contractor TransitNEXT, a subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin, but Morgan assured councillors that nothing needed to be reworked.

Michael Morgan, the city's director of rail construction, speaks on April 19, 2023, at a briefing on the city's response to the LRT inquiry's recommendations while Rideau Transit Group CEO Nicolas Truchon looks on. Morgan provided an update to councillors by memo. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

East, west extensions also face delays

Early in the shutdown, city staff said those issues would not affect Stage 2 timelines since the Trillium Line uses different trains that run on diesel and people involved in the project were able to work in parallel.

Gower said he understands that is still the case.

"We'll see what actual impact that has," Gower said. "It's not really clear yet."

Stage 2, pegged at $4.71 billion in July 2022 — the city's most expensive infrastructure project ever — also includes lengthening the Confederation Line.

The eastern extension is now set for mid-January 2025, with the western extension from Tunney's Pasture to Moodie and Algonquin stations still expected 17 months late.

Any adjustments being made to the Alstom Citadis Spirit vehicles through "lessons learned" in Stage 1, Morgan wrote in his memo, will be applied to the additional trains ordered for the new service.

More details are expected at the next meeting of the LRT sub-committee on Aug. 29.