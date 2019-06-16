Hip-hop group's new video pays tribute to member killed in shooting

Ottawa hip-hop group Halfsize Giants have released a song as a tribute to their group member shot and killed in the ByWard Market last June.

The video for State of Emergency was released last week to honour Markland Campbell, who performed as Jahiant Jahh and preached against gun violence.

Donald Musselman, 18, was charged with second-degree murder in his June 7 death.

Christopher Wiens, who performs under the name Ironic, told CBC Radio's All in a Day Friday the song's purpose originally was a political outcry against police violence and other injustices.

"Now it's eerily prophetic and it's taken on the form of farewell letter to our fallen friend," he said.

The song was already recorded and part of the video was shot when Campbell was killed.

William Moreno, who performs as Memo, said the song was put on the back burner because another song featuring Danny Fernandes took front and centre for the group.

That song was released the same day Campbell was shot.

Hip hop group Halfsize Giants pays tribute to group member Markland Campbell who was killed in the ByWard market. 12:14

Wiens said Campbell was trying to reach and give a voice to the marginalized youth in Ottawa.

"A brick of cash against your ear and a gun in your hand in your picture on Instagram doesn't make you real. Laying your life [down] for your principles makes you real … These are the principles Markland lived by."

Weins said Markland would have wanted them to keep the group going, release the song and mention his name.

"I think we're doing right by him."