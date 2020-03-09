Film complex builder no longer needs $40M city loan

The builders of a sound stage complex in the Greenbelt are no longer looking to the City of Ottawa for a loan of up to $40 million to help complete the project.

The Ottawa Film Office and its partner TriBro Studios both informed the city in early July that the money wouldn't be needed, according to a city memo sent Thursday.

Back in March, the non-profit film office and Toronto-based private developer had gone to the city's finance and economic development committee looking for the long-term loan.

The film office is leasing land near Woodroffe Avenue and West Hunt Club Road from the National Capital Commission, and plans to sublease that land to TriBro Studios, which will build and run four sound stages, workshops and offices for local companies.

They argued the creative campus, which has been planned for a couple of years now, would be built more quickly if the City of Ottawa gave the film office a 30-year loan of up to $40 million.

Ottawa could also respond more quickly to demands to shoot big-budget dramatic series and other productions, they said.

TriBro president Peter Apostolopoulos, seen here in March 2020, has said the film complex will be ready to open sometime in 2021, according to Thursday's memo. (Kate Porter/CBC)

TriBro's parent company, Triple Group of Companies, was set to guarantee the principal and interest payments, but its own money was tied up in other projects, such as a giant casino, waterpark, hotel and film studio complex in Pickering, Ont.

Members of Ottawa's finance committee approved the loan unanimously in early March, but then the COVID-19 shutdown began and the file never went before full city council for final approval.

Now the agreement is no longer needed, wrote Stephen Willis, the city's general manager of planning, infrastructure and economic development, in Thursday's memo.

"[The film office] advised that the previous advantages to obtaining loan financing from the city (competitive interest rate and ability to start the project quicker) are no longer relevant given the impacts of COVID-19 on both the prevailing interest rates and the project timelines," he wrote.

The letter from TriBro Studios president Peter Apostolopoulos also noted the company intends to have the sound stages ready to open by the end of 2021, Willis said.