Trial for son accused of killing parents set to begin today

Jury selection is expected to begin today in the first-degree murder trial of Cameron Rogers, a case that shook neighbours on a quiet street in Carleton Heights two years ago.

Rogers has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the death of his parents, Dave Rogers, 69, and Merrill Gleddie Rogers, 63.

Their bodies were found outside their Apeldoorn Avenue home at the end of November 2016.

The previous defence lawyer for Cameron Rogers said his client had mental health issues, but it's unclear whether those issues will be considered during the trial.

The trial is scheduled for six weeks, and some members of the Rogers and Gleddie families may testify at the trial.

In a rare move, Ottawa police are speaking for the two families.

Const. Chris Benson with the Ottawa Police Service said the trial may be especially painful for the family because of when it's occurring.

"Obviously it's going to be a difficult time for them. Not only [are they] going through the trial process, but we are approaching the two-year mark of the homicides themselves," said Benson.

Bodies found in backyard

Now 24, Cameron Rogers was arrested in Montreal after contacting police there.

After he was taken into custody, Ottawa officers went to the home and found the couple later that night, police said at the time.

At the time, sources told CBC News, the couple's bodies were discovered near a shed in the backyard, and investigators believed their deaths may have occurred days before they were found.

Dave Rogers worked at the Ottawa Citizen for more than 30 years before retiring. (Wayne Cuddington/Ottawa Citizen)

Dave Rogers had already retired from the Ottawa Citizen after working as a reporter for more than three decades.

His colleagues described him as a great guy and wonderful reporter, but also very private. It came as a surprise to reporter Joanne Laucius, for instance, when Rogers and his wife adopted Cameron as an infant.

"I got the sense that Dave and Merrill were very happy parents, and that they really enjoyed Cameron and were always doing whatever they could to help out," Laucius said after the homicides.

Neighbours shocked

Ehab Zalok lived next door to the Rogers, and called the deaths of Dave Rogers and Merrill Gleddie Rogers "very sad."

He said he'd never heard any disputes at the home, describing the family as friendly, calm and quiet.

Zalok also described how Cameron Rogers had dressed up for Halloween that year, giving out candy to neighbourhood children.

Jury selection is expected to begin Tuesday afternoon.