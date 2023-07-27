Trial for former Wabano Centre healer charged with sexual assault nears end

The trial of a former traditional healer at the Wabano Centre for Aboriginal Health in Ottawa charged with sexual assault is now expected to wrap up next month.

Ralph King, 60, was in the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa this week charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Three women, who can't be named because of a publication ban, testified King inappropriately touched them during healing sessions at the Wabano Centre in the spring of 2021.

A conviction of sexual assault carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in jail.

King, an Ojibwe-Anishinābeg healer from Moose Deer Point First Nation, was charged in March 2022.

He provided healing services at Wabano between November 2020 and March 2021.

During his testimony in the judge-alone trial, King denied the unwanted touching took place, but admitted under cross examination from a Crown attorney he behaved inappropriately during the sessions.

Wabano terminated its relationship with King and banned him from its premises in the spring of 2021, following complaints of "inappropriate behaviour," according to an internal memo from April that year.

Lawyers on the case are now preparing closing arguments that are expected to be made Aug. 28.

A decision from the judge is expected in the fall.