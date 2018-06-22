A Magnolia tree native to Florida defies the odds by thriving in Ottawa

It's 2,200 kilometres north of where it's suppose to grow but a magnolia tree blooming in a suburban Ottawa backyard is anything but homesick.

The magnolia ashei, grows, as a shrub or small tree, mainly in the wild in just a handful of counties in the Florida panhandle.

But Jim Marshall who has been growing magnolias, almost entirely from seed, for five decades decided to try an ashei seed he had purchased from the Magnolia Society.

He knew the climatic odds might be stacked against him when he planted the seed 16 years ago in his Ottawa backyard.

"So it's way north of its native range, but I thought its worth a try — try new things, they sometimes surprise you" Marshall said.

Eight years later it did just that when it bloomed. The flowers have nine white, waxy petals with a blush of purple in the centre and grow 30 centimetres across at the widest point.

"It was very exciting, it's the novelty of growing it and I particularly like the fragrance of the flower I'd rate this right up there with the best perfumes," said Marshall.

Jim Marshall grew a tree, with huge leaves and fragrant flowers, that's indigenous to Florida. 0:31

Ancient species

The tree, about 10 metres in height, resembles something found in tropical countries.

There's no definitive answer on why this one is managing to grow so far north, but Marshall has a theory that other arborists share.

"It's very possible the tree had a lot wider distribution before the last ice age," he said "Magnolias are a very ancient species, about 65 million years old and its' relatives may well have been in this area at one time".

Marshall's large property is planted with more than four dozen species of Magnolia trees, so the ashei is shielded and that may also help explain it's survival.

"It's fairly protected from the wind but there only so much protection you can give them — when it's minus 40 C its minus 40 C."

Incredible case

Daniel Leonard teaches horticulture at the University of Florida Institute for Food and Agricultural Sciences in that state's panhandle region and was surprised to hear about Marshall's ashei.

"That's awesome, it's pretty cool" said Leonard laughing. "I'm not sure, I thought maybe he's misidentifying it or something," he said "The fact that they are growing and thriving there may cause researchers to re-think where the limits are for this plant. It's an incredible case. It really is"

He says the ashei grows naturally in a narrow band along the southern part of Florida's panhandle.

Leonard said it is possible for the species to grow as far north as the southern shores of Lake Ontario, but that's far away from the nation's capital.

The magnolia ashei is typically native to warmer areas and grow naturally in the Florida panhandle. (Laurie Fagan/ CBC)

Endangered plant

Leonard says the number of Magnolia ashei trees is now in the few thousands and they have been added to Florida's endangered plant list, meaning it can't be dug up nor can an area where it grows be developed.

"You guys are growing it in Canada and that is great because it says something about the future of the ashei" he said.

But Leonard said as it adapts to the northern climate and its soil conditions, the gene structure would change and the tree could become a completely different sub-species from the native Florida variety.

Jim Marshall is humble about his efforts in testing the established wisdom about range of where the ashei will grow.

"I didn't do anything except plant the seed" he said.

His back yard is dotted with more than five dozen pots of various magnolia tree seedlings that he propagates to share with friends and those living nearby.

"Well to the neighbours in this area, I'm sort of the Johhny Appleseed of magnolias," said Marshall.