Sparks Street tunnel for Gatineau LRT gets committee's OK

Ottawa city council's transportation committee has approved a plan to allow Gatineau to connect its future light rail system to the Confederation Line through a tunnel under Sparks Street, but left the door open to running rail in front of Parliament Hill on Wellington Street.

The Société de transport de l'Outaouais (STO) has plans for a rapid transit system to bring residents from the growing Aylmer and Plateau areas to its downtown by 2028, as well as connect with Ottawa's LRT. Earlier this year, STO confirmed it wanted to bring its electric trams over the Ottawa River using the Portage Bridge.

STO presented Ottawa with two options once the trams arrive on this side of the river: through a tunnel running under Sparks Street, or along the north side of Wellington Street, alongside existing traffic. In both instances, the STO trams would stop at a dead end or transit "stub" near Elgin Street, then return west toward Gatineau.

Ottawa's transportation committee approved STO's request to run trams on the north side of Wellington Street should funding for the much more expensive tunnel under Sparks Street fail to materialize. (Société de transport de l'Outaouais)

On Monday, the transportation committee approved the Sparks Street tunnel as its preferred option as it presents fewer disruptions.

However, councillors heard for the first time that the tunnel would cost $500 million more than the Wellington option. Given the additional expense, the committee also approved the Wellington Street option "should the funding for the Sparks Street tunnel not materialize."

Interest in 'the Loop'

Much of Monday's committee meeting was spent discussing the concept of a rail loop that would connect the downtowns of Ottawa and Gatineau, running along Wellington Street and Sussex Drive on the Ottawa side, and connecting to Quebec via the Portage and Alexandra bridges, the latter undergoing major reconstruction.

The Loop, as it's being called by its supporters, grew out of a call from local economist, writer and former National Capital Commission board member Bob Plamondon for Wellington Street to be turned into a pedestrian mall. Now, a group is advocating for a rail loop to be part of STO's light rail plan, too.

"Now is the time to do this as one project rather than to do it piecemeal," Plamondon told committee members Monday.

The Loop is not currently part of the light rail plan being proposed by STO. Instead, the committee passed a motion asking the federal government to fund a study on the feasibility of a transit loop and turning Wellington Street into a pedestrian mall.

Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pednaud-Jobin says he's had encouraging discussions with the federal government about funding for the rapid transit project, but he wants something more 'concrete.' The Quebec government committed money to the project last year. (CBC)

For its part, the federal government has not yet committed any funds to STO's light rail plan.

"We've had discussions with the federal government, we've had enthusiasm … but we have to get beyond words as soon as possible because we're investing a lot of time of energy," Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin told reporters after the meeting. "But the federal government is still not putting anything concrete on the table."