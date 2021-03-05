Truck driver dies after Highway 417 crash

A driver of a transport truck has died after a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Highway 417.

Members of the Ottawa detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the crash shortly after 1:20 p.m. and found the truck rolled over, said an OPP news release.

OPP said the truck left the roadway near the westbound off-ramp leading to Carp Road.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead, police said.

In an email to CBC just before 5 p.m., an Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson said firefighters were still on scene.

"So far our work has been to stabilize the vehicle to prevent it from rolling further and ensure fluids are not leaking from the truck," said Carson Tharris, adding that firefighters had not yet extricated the driver from the vehicle.

The off-ramp will remain closed for several hours while investigators determine the cause of the crash.