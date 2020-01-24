1 driver dead after transport-truck crash

A driver is dead after a collision Thursday evening that involved two transport trucks near Brockville, Ont.

"We are not releasing the name of the person at this time," said Sgt. Cynthia Savard.

She said one driver was declared dead at the scene of the crash, while the other has no injuries.

Savard, a spokesperson for the force, said the fatal crash has closed the eastbound lane of Highway 401 near Brockville — from the County Road 2 exit to Stewart Boulevard — but the lane was reopened Friday morning.

No further details are being released by the OPP at this time. An investigation is ongoing.