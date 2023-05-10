Transport Canada to inspect rail spur following 3rd derailment in 3 years

Transport Canada says it will inspect the track, bridges and crossings along the entire Cataraqui Industrial Spur, a section of rail in Kingston, Ont., that's seen three derailments in the past three years.

The commitment comes after six cars CN said were carrying "dangerous goods" left the track on May 5, which caused a small leak of industrial acid and shut down a major road for roughly four days for around-the-clock cleanup.

Residents and officials say the frequency of incidents on the same short stretch has left them concerned about safety and searching for answers.

The derailment happened in the "heart of the city," according to Mayor Bryan Paterson, who couldn't believe the scale of the mess it left behind.

He said CN has committed to working with the city and local officials have asked the company to share the results of its investigations into previous incidents at the site.

"I think that there should be a full broad investigation to understand, is there anything that's leading to these derailments?" Paterson said.

Data collected by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada shows there have been four other derailments on the spur in the past 19 years — one each in 2004 and 2007, and two in 2020.

A train derailed in Kingston, Ont., on May 5, spurring an investigation by Transport Canada. (Dan Taekema/CBC News)

In a statement, CN said it values safety and will apply lessons learned from the most recent incident to improve its operations.

"The cause of the derailment is still under investigation, but it remains important to remember that each incident is different so we would caution against linking previous incidents," spokesperson Julien Bédard wrote in an email.

CN won't share inspection reports

While railway companies, including CN, are responsible for maintenance and safety along their infrastructure, Transport Canada monitors those efforts through audits and its own inspections to make sure rules are followed.

It directed questions about the maintenance and inspection history of the bridge to CN.

But in an email to CBC the company said it does not publicly share inspection reports, citing "safety and security reasons."

CN did say the rail bridge over Little Cataraqui Creek, the site of the derailment, is inspected annually and the last inspection happened in October 2022.

Firefighters examine the derailed train near Bath Road in Kingston. Two of the cars that went off the tracks ended up in a nearby creek. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

The company did not respond to questions about the age of the bridge or when it last underwent a major repair.

Eric Gagnon, a Kingston-based rail enthusiast who has written about the spur on his blog, Trackside Treasure, said it's built up a "very bad reputation."

He said the five-kilometre section is a low-speed service for an industrial plant, rather than rail that sees frequent passenger traffic, which could be a factor in the derailments.

"That says to me, we only have to maintain it to that standard," he said.

"It's a business, and you're not going to invest any more money than you have to, but I think there is a real safety component in that equation at some point."

'There is a problem here'

Gagnon said officials need to recognize "there is a problem here" given the fact chemicals and acids are being carted through a marshland.

CN said "significant upgrades" have been made to the track bed near the derailment site and it "diligently inspects all of its infrastructure and makes repairs when necessary," with safety in mind.

Constable describes Kingston train derailment that collapsed small bridge Duration 0:42 Kingston Police constable Anthony Colangeli said five cars derailed, some of which fell into the water.

Transport Canada's last inspection at the site happened in 2020 and focused on the flashing lights and bells at the crossing, but its examination following last week's derailment will be more fulsome.

It will include "inspections on the crossings, warning systems, track and bridge structures on the entire CN Industrial Spur," wrote spokesperson Hicham Ayoun in an email.

"Appropriate action" will be taken if any deficiencies are identified, he added.