'Debris' on track knocks more LRT trains out of service

Only 10 LRT trains are expected to be available for service Friday afternoon after the Confederation Line experienced more problems this morning, including a communication system breakdown and flattened wheels.

Four transponders were damaged when trains ran over "debris" on the track between Tunney's Pasture and Bayview stations, according to a memo from OC Transpo boss John Manconi sent around midday Friday. Manconi did not elaborate on the nature of the debris.

Transponders communicate the location of trains to the central control system. When they aren't working properly, the system automatically stops the trains from moving. The light rail system then has to be run manually, with operators forced to wait for authorization from the control centre before proceeding.

Naturally, trains must travel at much slower speeds in areas where they can't automatically communicate with the central control centre.

The quick braking caused by the transponders going down also caused "wheel flats" on four trains, which then had to be taken out of service, according to the memo.

Rideau Transit Group is undertaking immediate repairs to correct this issue prior to the PM peak period and a modified service plan has been temporarily implemented," Manconi wrote.

"During this time service will continue over the entire line, and customers travelling between Tunney's Pasture and Lyon Stations may experience longer wait times and an additional train transfer."