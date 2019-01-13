Transitway to reopen tonight, 2 days after fatal bus crash

More than 48 hours after a fatal bus crash at Westboro station, the Transitway is expected to reopen tonight.

Three people were killed and 23 injured Friday afternoon when a double-decker OC Transpo bus bound for Kanata slammed into a bus shelter at the station.

Since the crash, the Transitway has been closed between Dominion and Tunney's Pasture.

The City of Ottawa said Sunday afternoon that the Transitway would reopen at 7:30 p.m., and that temporary bus stops set up on nearby Scott Street would be closed.

In a tweet, Mayor Jim Watson said staff with both OC Transpo and Ottawa Public Health would be on-hand tonight and Monday to assist riders.

The city has also set up two temporary memorial sites at Westboro station: one on the lower level of the westbound Transitway platform, and another on the upper level at the corner of Scott Street and Athone Avenue.

A stretch of Scott Street near Westboro station had also been closed after the crash, but it reopened Saturday.