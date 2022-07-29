Transit advocates frustrated by possible western LRT extension delay

Some transit advocates say they're frustrated over the potential delay of up to a year for the western extension of Ottawa's light rail transit system.

Rail construction program director Michael Morgan outlined the delay in a quarterly update memo to city council Friday.

The western extension of the Confederation Line was contracted to be completed by 2025 — but now it could be 2026, Morgan said.

"The City is working closely with East West Connectors (EWC) to maintain the Confederation Line extension schedule," he said. "The project is on the original timeline in the east for handover in May 2024 but there are significant schedule pressures on the western segment of up to a year."

The situation is a bit discouraging, said Ottawa Transit Riders member Laura Shantz.

"We know that there's a lot of pressure on the bus network. We know we need to get trains coming on in order to relieve that pressure," said Shantz, who is running for council in Rideau-Vanier ward.

"To know that we're going to have another year before that happens, that means that we're likely to see more headaches for the bus riders."

Ottawa Transit Riders member Laura Shantz says she finds the possibility of a delay on the western LRT expansion to be a bit discouraging. (Rebecca Kwan / CBC News)

Horizon Ottawa spokesperson Sam Hersh said he's not surprised, given there were many delays during the construction of the initial stage of the Confederation Line.

"The first thing that came to my mind when I hear it is, like, what exactly is going right with our transit system these days?" he said.

"I mean, we have hundreds of bus [route] cancellations ... and now we have this news about this project being delayed."

Still, Hersh said it's important not to rush the extension.

"We saw what happened with our current light rail train. So if it takes more time to ensure it's safe, then I think that's important," he said, adding he would like more transparency from city officials.

Trillium Line handover still slated for next summer

Construction delays on the Confederation Line were examined during the recent public inquiry into Ottawa's LRT. Testimony wrapped up last month, and the final public report is expected this fall.

Expansion work on the north-south Trillium Line is also continuing, the memo notes, with a handover to the city still expected in the summer of 2023.

That project has also seen delays, with the handover originally scheduled to take place this month.

The potential impacts from labour strikes, supply issues and other events on both expansion projects are still under review, Morgan said.