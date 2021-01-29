Councillors predict Ottawa transit fares will be a fall election issue

The first overt references to the upcoming municipal election were heard around the Ottawa city council table Wednesday, as councillors predicted that how residents pay for OC Transpo — whether at the fare box or on their property tax bill — will become a campaign issue.

Some councillors have often argued the city should freeze fares, reduce them, or eliminate them on certain days, to get more residents using environmentally-friendly mass transportation and reduce traffic.

On Wednesday, Capital ward Coun. Shawn Menard asked staff to consider studying fares. He suggested looking at not charging for rides on the busiest streets, or among youth, and said staff could analyze the city's own recent experiences.

It opened the fare gates and didn't charge for rides in December as a gesture after LRT derailments, and also waived some fares due to the truck convoy protest.

Instead, council voted unanimously Wednesday to back a more detailed replacement motion from Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley, the chair of the transit commission.

The motion identifies benefits such as increased ridership, and costs such as increased maintenance, along with looking at how it would affect property tax bills.

"Free transit is an option," said Hubley. "I have no doubt it will be a discussion in the fall election campaign on how much tolerance there is to raise taxes to provide good things, that we can all agree would be great for the community."

Long-term financial plan for transit coming

Staff will advise the finance and economic development committee in June about how much it would cost to study the pros and cons of "removing the need for riders to pay fares" — politicians and city staff don't refer to it as "free transit" because they say the service still comes at a cost.

At that same meeting, financial staff will present an updated plan for how to pay for the transit system in the long-term.

Ridership has not nearly recovered from the pandemic, and many councillors worry federal office workers might never return to their daily commutes in the same numbers.

The city currently increases transit fares by 2.5 per cent each year and the transit levy by 3 per cent. The goal is for fares to cover 55 per cent of operations. An adult monthly adult pass will cost $125.50 when new fares kick in May 1, and a single cash ride will cost $3.75.

"We have to look at our ridership. We have to look at our sources of revenues. We have to look at potential increased expenses, and things like that," said chief financial officer Wendy Stephanson.

Transit chair Allan Hubley tables a replacement motion on studying the benefits of "removing the need for transit customers to pay fares", which CFO Stephanson supports. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttCity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/HGcTZFpLs4">pic.twitter.com/HGcTZFpLs4</a> —@KatePorterCBC

Some councillors who have no vote on that finance committee asked that the transit commission also hold a special meeting to discuss the future plans, but a motion was voted down.

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper, meanwhile, said council should avoid locking in the ratio of how much transit is covered by fares compared to taxes, because he expects it to be a "significant question" during the campaign.

"Let's make sure we're leaving ourselves some flexibility in the next term of council to adjust that, according to what the electorate tells us they want to do from now until October," Leiper said.

Mayor Jim Watson, isn't running for re-election, but would watch from the sidelines.

He said campaigning candidates should be "crystal clear" all transit comes at a cost, even if they don't see money spent while tapping a Presto card on a bus or at an LRT station.

"If you're prepared to go and offer people 100 per cent tax-supported transit, be honest with people and tell them that your taxes, your property taxes, are going to go up significantly," said Watson.