OC Transpo operators sign 5-year contract

Ottawa's largest transit union, the transit commission and council have all agreed to the longest-ever collective agreement for OC Transpo bus drivers, rail operators, mechanics and other workers.

The new contract for members of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 279 calls for pay increased of a little more than 8.5 per cent over the next five years, retroactive to April 1 of this year: 1.5 per cent both this year and next; 1.75 per cent in 2022; 1.8 per cent in 2023; and two per cent in 2024.

The contract also calls for a 30-minute paid break after five consecutive hours of work.

Union members voted on the contract late last week, with 63 per cent approving the five-year deal. About two-thirds of the 2,381 members eligible to vote cast their ballots. On Wednesday, both the transit commission and council approved the deal.

Concern over 5-year term

The annual increases are slightly lower than they were in the previous contract.

ATU 279 president Clint Crabtree told CBC members realize there will be budget constraints at OC Transpo due to drastically reduced ridership — and the revenue that comes with it — because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of people are working, there's been no layoffs and there's no income right now through the fare box," said Crabtree. "So I think there's been a lot of money spent on keeping everybody employed right now, which has been great."

Crabtree said there was a concern among members over the five-year term of the contract.

"Five years is a long time to sign a contract and we have never done that before," Crabtree told CBC.