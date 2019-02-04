Mayor, councillors challenged to rely solely on transit this week

Ottawa's mayor and city councillors are being challenged to rely solely on OC Transpo this week by an advocacy group that wants to improve the city's transit network.

Free Transit Ottawa is made up of environmental and social justice activists who say public transit is crucial to fighting climate change.

Organizer Kirstin Pulles hopes the challenge will lead to ways of improving the local OC Transpo network, and galvanize participants to care more about transit.

"We want the people who are in power and who are making decisions about our transportation system to really have an understanding of some of the challenges that are facing people who rely on the transit system," said Pulles.

Surveys to track challenge results

As of Sunday afternoon, 15 councillors had accepted the challenge, while seven others — along with Mayor Jim Watson — had not.

​Participants will complete surveys each day, followed by a longer one at the end of the week.

Free Transit Ottawa plans to create a report based on the surveys, and will hold an event the following Monday to recap the challenge and discuss the city's transit budget.

Stittsville Coun. Glen Gower said he plans to produce video blogs and tweet as a way of tracking his transit challenge. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

"I think it's important that we understand what riders are going through, what riders experience on a daily basis," said Stittsville Coun. Glen Gower, who's also taking part.

Gower said he usually takes the bus two or three times a week, and plans to commute using OC Transpo during the challenge — although he accepts he may not be able to use transit for all his trips, particularly ones involving his children.

"When I do fail at the transit challenge, that's part of the story too — identifying [and[ helping people understand who don't take transit where the limitations are."

Ottawa Centre NDP MPP Joel Harden has also signed up, as has Carleton University president Benoit-Antoine Bacon and Greg McGillis, the vice-president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada for the National Capital Region.

Barrhaven Coun. Jan Harder says she plans to take transit this week, but knew she wouldn't be able to rely on it for all her commitments, so she isn't officially taking part in the challenge. (Krystalle Ramlakhan/CBC)

Some too busy

Barrhaven Coun. Jan Harder also said she plans to take transit as much as she can — but she won't be officially signing up.

"I know that this week I'm not going to be able to commit 24/7 to taking transit. And I'm an honest person. I wasn't going to sign up and have people think, 'Wowie, Jan Harder's going to do that!'" she said.

"I have a role to play as a grandparent, I'm the chair of planning. I represent more than 60,000 people," Harder said. "When I can this week, absolutely, you'll be able to find me on transit."

Harder said the challenge has merit and would fill out the survey if it was sent to her.

For your info I knew it was not possible for me to consistently travel by transit & as I told organizers not only do I pay for Presto pass but I also pay for gold parking pass (-$50) so I can maximize my transit. Who in their right mind wants 2drive downtown <a href="https://t.co/LhKiN9KGOA">https://t.co/LhKiN9KGOA</a> —@BarrhavenJan

Right likely you Scott who lives where no transit goes with your lovely wife who works shift work & your 4 children could have signed up so everyone thinks you are poster child. I take transit when it’s possible. Always my grandchildren& ward needs are priority <a href="https://t.co/fL4gZZUqym">https://t.co/fL4gZZUqym</a> —@BarrhavenJan

'A little bit like a dismissal'

Pulles said councillors who say they're too busy to take part in the challenge "feels a little bit like a dismissal of the people who do rely on transit."

As for Watson, his spokesperson said in an email that the mayor strives to take public transit as much as he can — usually from his home to city hall — but his busy schedule makes it hard for him to commit to the challenge.

"The mayor has his own Presto card, and he uses public transit about four to five times a month, as he can," said the email.

For a full list of who is taking part, check out the challenge website.