Regular LRT service returns Monday, OC Transpo says

After a shortage that lasted two workweeks, expect 13 trains to be back in service for morning rush hour.

The last time OC Transpo had a enough working trains running to stay on schedule during a morning rush hour during the week was Jan. 20.

Despite this expected end to the train shortage Monday, the city's head of transportation services John Manconi said OC Transpo will continue to run extra buses alongside the LRT.

The S1 buses will run as they did in January, from Tunney's Pasture, Hurdman, and Blair stations to downtown during morning rush hour and from downtown to the same three stations at afternoon peak hours.

The buses may be pulled from their regular routes.

"We will continue to assess the need for S1 supplemental bus service throughout the week and will monitor and adjust our response on a day-by-day basis as rail service stabilizes," said Manconi in a news release Sunday.