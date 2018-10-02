Updated
Train collision south of Casselman, Ont.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is sending investigators to an area of eastern Ontario south of Casselman after a train collided with equipment Tuesday morning.
Canadian National Railway train collided with track equipment
A westbound Canadian National Railway train collided with "track equipment" near Crysler, Ont., just after midnight on Tuesday, the agency said in a news release.
It happened on the "Kingston subdivision" rail line between Montreal and Toronto, the release said.
Nobody was injured and the train did not derail.