Train collision south of Casselman, Ont.
Train collision south of Casselman, Ont.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is sending investigators to an area of eastern Ontario south of Casselman after a train collided with equipment Tuesday morning.

Canadian National Railway train collided with track equipment

A CN train collided with equipment in eastern Ontario Tues., Oct. 2, 2018. (CN)

A westbound Canadian National Railway train collided with "track equipment" near Crysler, Ont., just after midnight on Tuesday, the agency said in a news release.

It happened on the "Kingston subdivision" rail line between Montreal and Toronto, the release said.

Nobody was injured and the train did not derail.

