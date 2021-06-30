1 person dead in car-train collision in rural Ottawa

Ottawa police say one person is dead following a collision between a car and a train in Richmond, Ont.

The collision took place shortly after noon near the intersection of Barnsdale and Eagleson roads, according to a police news release.

Officers are investigating the site and are asking people to avoid the area.

Police have closed Barnsdale Road from Eagleson Road to Twin Elm Road and have closed Eagleson Road from Ottawa Street to Perth Street.

