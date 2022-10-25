Nobody hurt as Via Rail train strikes vehicle in southeast Ottawa

A train struck a vehicle in Ottawa's southeast end on Monday night, Ottawa fire officials say nobody was hurt.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, Ottawa Fire Services said they responded to a collision between a train and a car near the intersection of Piperville and Boundary roads in the Carlsbad Springs area.

Around the same time, Laura Hughes said she was driving home when she saw the aftermath of the crash.

"We could see red lights flashing ahead and all of a sudden I see the train's headlight. But it's not moving ... the train is stopped. And as we got closer, you can see there's this red car completely crushed from the back underneath the front of the train," said Hughes

"Just a mangled car crushed under the front of a train. It was surreal and surprising. It's not something I would have expected to see."

According to Via Rail, train 38 was travelling from Ottawa to Montreal when it struck a vehicle parked on the tracks.

Fire officials reported the train dragged the vehicle east about 1,500 metres before stopping.

The vehicle was dragged approximately 1500m east down the tracks. Firefighters checked for leaks on the train & disconnected the vehicle battery. A hose line was pulled as a precaution. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttNews</a> 2/2 <a href="https://t.co/x6bViWgNT2">pic.twitter.com/x6bViWgNT2</a> —@OttFire

Train had just left station

Montreal resident Stephane Racette, whose wife was on the train, said the train had just left a station when the crash happened. Racette said he was relieved to find out everyone was safe.

Neither the one person in the car nor the 117 train passengers were injured, according to fire officials.

Firefighters also checked for leaks on the train, disconnected the vehicle battery, and pulled a hose line as a precautionary measure.

Ottawa police and Via Rail police remained on scene Monday evening.