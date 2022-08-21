Labour ministry investigating death at Trail Road landfill

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of a person on Saturday at Ottawa's landfill.

The person who died was a customer at the Trail Road landfill, said acting public works general manager Quentin Levesque in a memo Sunday to city council.

Levesque's memo did not provide any other details about the "unfortunate fatal incident," citing the ministry's investigation.

The person was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Paramedic Service told CBC.

"The public works department sends its condolences to family, friends, and loved ones of the customer fatally injured in the incident," Levesque wrote.

Landfill workers who were onsite when the incident occurred are being given support, according to the memo.