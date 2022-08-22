Man dies after falling at Trail Road Landfill on Saturday

An employee of a small office relocation company died after suffering a fall at Ottawa's Trail Road Landfill on Saturday.

Ontario's Ministry of Labour is investigating the death at the city's public dump, located south of Barrhaven, as a workplace incident.

The man who died was an employee of Nattiq Inc., a small office relocation and consulting company headquartered in Ottawa.

It has been a difficult two days for the company's staff members, according to Robert Stanton, Nattiq's executive vice-president.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this time of grief," he said in a statement.

Stanton said two employees were making a "routine" drop-off at the dump when one of the men fell.

Paramedics received a call just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

A man was rushed to hospital in "critical and life-threatening condition," according to a spokesperson for the Ottawa Paramedic Service. He later died.

The man's family has requested that his identity remain private.

Stanton added the company, which has a staff of about 20, is offering support and grief counselling "to our fellow employees who are as well coping with the grief at the passing of one of our colleagues."

The worker was employed at Nattiq Inc., a small office relocation and consulting company. Its executive vice-president told CBC the company takes the health and safety of its employees seriously and will be co-operating with the Ministry of Labour's investigation 'in any means possible.' (Alexander Behne/CBC)

Landfill staff offered supports

The Trail Road Landfill has been the City of Ottawa's one public dump for several decades.

Quentin Levesque, acting general manager of Ottawa's public works department, said the city is "saddened by the incident" and "extends its deepest condolences to the individual's family and friends."

In a memo to Ottawa council on Sunday, Levesque said the department also "provided supports to landfill staff on-site at the time" of what he called "an unfortunate fatal incident."

Nattiq "take[s] the health and safety of its employees seriously," Stanton's statement said, and the company plans to co-operate fully with the investigation.

When CBC visited the company's headquarters, a representative of the Ministry of Labour was arriving.

The investigation is ongoing.