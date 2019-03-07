The Tragically Hip sue Mill Street Brewery over 100th Meridian beer

The Tragically Hip are suing a Toronto brewery for alleged trademark infringement in the promotion of its 100th Meridian lager.

The legendary Canadian band has filed a suit in Federal Court against Mill Street Brewery, a subsidiary of Labatt, which is owned by Belgian multinational brewer AB InBev.

The Tragically Hip allege in legal documents that Mill Street has tried to "pass off on the fame, goodwill and reputation" of the band.

"Many of you are probably under the impression that we are associated with Mill Street's 100th Meridian beer — we are not," the band said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

At The Hundredth Meridian was a hit single on the Hip's 1992 album Fully Completely. Its title refers to the line of longitude that marks the beginnings of the Great Plains.

The Kingston, Ont.,-based band alleges in social media posts that Mill Street tried to associate the 100th Meridian Lager with the band, including posting photos of the beer can with the group's albums in the background.

The group also says it tried to sort things out with Mill Street for months but were unsuccessful.

"They didn't take us seriously and were frankly disrespectful," the band said in its statement.

"We have been around for a long time, and have always been able to work things like this out without a lawsuit. Unfortunately, not this time."

WATCH | The band's lawyer explains the lawsuit:

The Tragically Hip sues Mill Street Brewery, claiming fans are being ‘misled’ by 100th Meridian beer CBC News Ottawa Video 0:54 Paul Banwatt, a lawyer representing the Tragically Hip, says the lawsuit alleges that Mill Street Brewery has used similarities between their 100th Meridian beer and the band’s song “At the Hundredth Meridian” to suggest a non-existent partnership that has caused confusion among fans. 0:54

CBC has reached out to Mill Street Brewery for comment.

The Tragically Hip does have a partnership with Stoney Ridge Estate Winery in the Niagara area.