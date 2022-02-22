Here's where you can and can't go in downtown Ottawa

Even as businesses reopened and residents began to move more freely around Ottawa's downtown, police checkpoints and barricades remained in place Tuesday, three days after the bulk of the protesters who had occupied the city's core were pushed out.

The protesters, some of whom called for an end to vaccine mandates, first rolled into town with the so-called Freedom Convoy nearly four weeks ago, blocking roads and forcing the Rideau Centre and numerous other businesses to close their doors.

Police say they will remain in the area until they're certain the protesters won't return, and that's limiting movement. Here's a look at where you currently can and can't go in Ottawa's downtown.

Queensway/Downtown core

While all Queensway exits are now open, a smaller secure zone remains in the area bordered by Bronson Avenue, the Rideau Canal, Laurier Avenue and Parliament Hill.

Whether Wellington Street will ever reopens is yet to be seen. Somerset Coun. Catherine McKenney plans to introduce a motion that's set to go before city council Wednesday asking for a portion of the street to remain closed to vehicles indefinitely.

I will bring a motion to Council on Wednesday…seconded by <a href="https://twitter.com/JLeiper?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JLeiper</a> … to keep a portion of Wellington closed to vehicular traffic. Details to follow. —@cmckenney

Anyone headed into the area can expect to be stopped and asked where they're going.

Sparks Street reopened to pedestrians on Tuesday, but only parliamentary employees are allowed north of the pedestrian area.

Rideau Street remains closed between the intersection of Colonel By and Sussex drives, and Dalhousie Street.

Police announced Monday that they were removing all checkpoints in the ByWard Market.

Roads in the downtown core remained blocked for more than three weeks as protesters used vehicles, including transport truck cabs, to block streets. (Jean-Francois Benoit/CBC/Radio-Canada)

Bridges

The Portage Bridge is closed northbound and is only open southbound to essential workers who must show ID and provide a reason for heading into the city.

Similarly, the Alexandra Bridge is closed to northbound traffic, but remains open to southbound traffic — except heavy trucks — between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday to Friday. This is due to construction rather than the demonstration.