A collection of intertwined road closures, pathway closures and a motor vehicle exclusion zone planned for Canada Day mean motorists should plan ahead and expect delays. (City of Ottawa)

Thinking about heading to LeBreton Flats Park or downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada Day?

With police expecting hundreds of thousands of people to flood parts of the city Friday, the following streets will be closed as of 6 a.m. on the holiday until early Saturday morning:

Downtown and Lebreton Flats areas

While Wellington Street has been closed between Elgin and Bank streets since the winter's weeks-long demonstrations, the road running in front of Parliament Hill will also be closed at several other intersections.

The closure of Wellington will now extend all the way to Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, which itself will be closed to Parkdale Avenue.

Kent, Lyon and Bay and Commissioner streets will be closed from Albert to Wellington, while Bank Street will only be closed between Queen and Wellington.

Bronson Avenue will be closed between Sparks and Albert, with Booth Street closed between Chaudière Crossing and Albert.

Chaudière Crossing will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, whereas Portage Bridge will only be closed to motorists to allow the public to walk between events in Gatineau and Ottawa.

The entirety of Vimy Place, which wraps around LeBreton Flats Park, will be closed.

Nearby Fleet Street is to be closed between Booth and Lett streets, with Lett closed between Lloyd and Wellington. The entirety of Lloyd Street will be closed.

Onigam Street, which runs to Lemieux Island, will be closed.

Closed-road signs across Wellington Street from Parliament Hill on Monday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

On Friday evening, Albert Street will close between Preston and Bronson street starting at 9 p.m. until July 2 at 2 a.m.

Queen Street between O'Connor and Bank streets may be closed should a need arise, as well as Bank between Queen and Albert.

Other streets west of downtown Ottawa and south of Albert will remain open to local traffic, unless otherwise indicated.

Officials have said plans may change, if needed, and that people can check city pages and local media for updates.

As with Canada Days past, OC Transpo will offer free service on July 1.

Pedestrians and cyclists will find that parts of several pathways will be closed after 4:30 p.m. on the holiday.

Motor vehicle exclusion zone

With more anti-government protests expected for the downtown core, Ottawa police have created a vehicle exclusion zone — similar to the one set up for April's Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally.

The zone, already in effect, will prohibit any vehicles participating in rallies or protests. Other motorists can drive through, but cannot park.

The vehicle exclusion zone will last until at least 6 a.m. on Monday, July 4.

Plans are subject to change and the public is asked to plan ahead and expect delays.

Ottawa police are controlling access to these parts of downtown, including two river bridges. All vehicles that aren't in a rally or protest will be allowed in, the city says, but drivers can't park on the street. (City of Ottawa)

Gatineau closures

On the Quebec side of the Ottawa River, Canada Day celebrations are planned at Place des festivals Zibi with more road closures.

Laurier Street between Alexandre-Taché and Maisonneuve boulevards starting at 6 a.m.

Alexandre-Taché between Montcalm and Laurier streets.

Parts of Eddy, Saint-Jacques, Laval, Jos-Montferrand streets will be closed.

Like OC Transpo, Société de transport de l'Outaouais is offering free service.