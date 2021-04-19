Motorists greeted by long lines at Quebec-Ontario border checkpoints

Drivers hoping to cross the Ontario-Quebec border this morning were met with kilometres-long lines in some places as police checkpoints to limit non-essential travel began.

Ottawa police officers are now stationed on all five bridges between Ottawa and western Quebec, plus two interprovincial ferries, as part of the province's rule changes that began at midnight.

Ontario Provincial Police are also stationed on larger highways into Ontario, including the 401, as well as the border in Hawkesbury, Ont.

Officers from Quebec are stopping traffic entering that province, as they did last spring.

A line of drivers wait to enter Ontario on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, linking Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., on April 19, 2021, the first day of border checkpoints to enforce provincial rules. (Christian Larivière/Radio-Canada)

Ontario police will only be allowing people to cross for work, medical care, transporting goods and exercising Indigenous treaty rights.

Those are some of the reasons people are allowed to be outside their homes under both province's rules.

Ottawa police say motorists, cyclists and pedestrians all will be stopped, but no written documentation of the reason for travelling will be necessary.