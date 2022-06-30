These streets are closed to vehicles on Canada Day 

A collection of intertwined road closures, pathway closures and a motor vehicle exclusion zone planned for Canada Day mean motorists should plan ahead and expect delays. (City of Ottawa)

Thinking about heading to LeBreton Flats Park or the Parliament Hill area for Canada Day?

With police expecting hundreds of thousands of people to come downtown Friday, the following streets will be closed to vehicles as of 6 a.m. on Friday, July 1 until early Saturday morning.

Officials have said plans may change if needed and that people can follow governments and local media for updates. People are asked to leave extra time, expect delays and consider free public transit July 1 to improve traffic flow.

Consider Ottawa's Friday forecast as well: a mix of sun and cloud and high of 29 C, with humidity making it feel like the mid-30s at its peak. There's a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and a 40 per cent chance of showers at night.

Ottawa

While Wellington Street has been blocked between Elgin and Bank streets since the winter's weeks-long occupation, the road running in front of Parliament Hill will also be closed at several other intersections.

The closure of Wellington will now extend all the way to the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, which itself will be closed to Parkdale Avenue.

Bronson Avenue and Bank, Kent, Lyon and Bay and Commissioner streets will be closed north of Albert Street. Like Wellington, Metcalfe and O'Connor streets have also been shut north of Queen Street for months.

Queen is closed between Bank and O'Connor.

The Chaudière Bridge will be closed to all users, whereas the Portage and Alexandra bridges will only be closed to motorists. The Champlain and Macdonald-Cartier bridges are the two Ottawa-Gatineau bridge options for drivers.

Booth Street is blocked between the Chaudière Bridge and Albert. The entirety of Vimy Place, which wraps around LeBreton Flats Park, will be closed.

Nearby Fleet Street is to be closed between Booth and Lett streets. The entirety of Lett, Lloyd and Onigam streets will be closed.

Closed-road signs across Wellington Street from Parliament Hill on Monday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

On Friday evening, Albert will close between Preston Street and Bronson 9 p.m. until July 2 at 2 a.m.

Other streets west of downtown Ottawa and south of Albert will only remain open to local traffic, unless otherwise indicated. They're marked in blue in the map above.

Pedestrians and cyclists will find that downtown parts of the Ottawa River and Trillium pathways will be closed after 4:30 p.m. on the holiday.

There are also local closures for events in Barrhaven, Kanata, Mooney's Bay, Orléans and Osgoode.

As with Canada Days past, OC Transpo will offer free service on July 1.

Motor vehicle exclusion zone

With more anti-government protests expected, Ottawa police have created a vehicle exclusion zone — similar to the one set up for April's Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally.

The zone, already in effect, prohibits any vehicles participating in rallies or protests. Other motorists can drive through, but cannot park, and people can roll or walk in.

It expands west on Albert Street to Bayview station and east into the ByWard Market on July 1 only, as seen in the map at the top of the story.

The vehicle exclusion zone will last until at least 6 a.m. on Monday, July 4.

People who park in the exclusion zone can be ticketed and towed. (Buntola Nou/CBC)

Gatineau

On the Quebec side of the Ottawa River, Canada Day celebrations are planned at Place des festivals Zibi with more road closures to vehicles.

Rue Laurier shuts between boulevards Alexandre-Taché and Maisonneuve starting at 6 a.m.; so does Alexandre-Taché between rues Montcalm and Laurier.

Parts of rues Eddy, Saint-Jacques, Laval and Jos-Montferrand streets will be closed.

Like OC Transpo, the Société de transport de l'Outaouais is offering free service.