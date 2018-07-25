Tractor-trailer protest sends message to Donald Trump

The president of a transportation company based in Cumberland, Ont., is using one of his trucks to send a message to U.S. President Donald Trump: Stop threatening Canadian milk producers.

Robert Cousins, president of C&C Transportation, had one of his tractor-trailers painted in support of Canadian milk producers who, he said, are regularly singled out by the Trump administration.

"We decided to send a small message," he said.

The U.S. is trying to force Canada to abandon it's supply management production system so it can capture part of the market, he said.

Supply management allows specific commodity sectors — dairy, poultry and eggs — to limit the supply of their products to what Canadians are expected to consume in order to ensure predictable, stable prices.

Cousins said a lack of control in the U.S. dairy industry has resulted in the demise of many American farms.

"Our system in Canada works, our farmers have a decent life here. We do not want a model where there are only megafarms of 10,000 or 20,000 cows," he said.

He admits the U.S. is a big player in the dairy industry and that Canada needs to be on good terms with its neighbour, but he also claims the right not to be crushed by them.

"We want to defend our Canadian system. It may not be the best, but it works. It makes me sad to see dozens of abandoned farms when I cross into New York and Maine," he said.

Cousins said he's received dozens of messages of encouragement from diary farmers in Ontario and Quebec about his tractor-trailer protest sign.