1 dead, 2 injured in tractor-trailer crash on Hwy. 401

One person is dead and two more injured after their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 401 Thursday afternoon near Ingleside, Ont.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes between Dickinson Drive and Upper Canada Road at around 5 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second passenger suffered serious injuries, OPP said. The driver's injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was unhurt, police said.

As of 8 p.m., the westbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed between Upper Canada Road and the exit for the town of Ingleside.

OPP Const. Tylor Copeland said no further details can be provided about the passenger who died, as next of kin have yet to be informed.

Copeland expects more details will be available Friday. There is no timeframe for when the highway will reopen.