Man critically hurt after being trapped under tractor

A man in his 50s was airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being trapped underneath a tractor on his property in rural northwest Ottawa on Sunday evening.

Firefighters arrived at the property on Northwoods Drive near Constance Bay at 6:16 p.m., and got the man out from under the tractor by 6:18 p.m., the fire department said in a media release.

Renfrew County paramedics said the man was in cardiac arrest when they arrived and that they were able to resuscitate him.

He went into cardiac arrest a second time, according to paramedics, and was revived again before being transported to hospital by Ornge air ambulance.