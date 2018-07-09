Skip to Main Content
Man critically hurt after being trapped under tractor
A man in his 50s was airlifted to hospital in critical condition after being trapped underneath a tractor on his property in rural northwest Ottawa on Sunday evening.

Paramedics say man in his 50s was in cardiac arrest when they arrived

Firefighters arrived at the property on Northwoods Drive near Constance Bay at 6:16 p.m., and got the man out from under the tractor by 6:18 p.m., the fire department said in a media release.

Renfrew County paramedics said the man was in cardiac arrest when they arrived and that they were able to resuscitate him.  

He went into cardiac arrest a second time, according to paramedics, and was revived again before being transported to hospital by Ornge air ambulance. 

