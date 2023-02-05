Eastern Ontario town dodges vote on nixing oath to king — killing motion before debate

Town council in Prescott, Ont. shut down a motion to call on the Ontario government to scrap the oath of allegiance to King Charles III currently required of elected officials.

The motion, brought forward by Coun. Lee McConnell, failed to receive a seconder during the council meeting Monday evening, so it did not get debated or go to a vote.

"In four terms I've been on council, I have never encountered a council disrespect another member of council by somebody not seconding a motion such as this," McConnell said after failing to receive a seconder.

"To not give the opportunity to a member of council who obviously has put a lot of thought into it, to talk about something that is very important to him, shows, in my opinion and in my experience, a considerable lack of respect for that person."

McConnell previously told CBC he believed there would be no problem getting a seconder for the motion.

Had the motion passed, it would have required the town located about 90 kilometres south of Ottawa to call on Ontario's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark to amend the Municipal Act to remove the oath or make it optional in the declaration of office made by elected officials.

A photograph of Queen Elizabeth II hangs in Prescott's town hall. (Rosalie Sinclair/Radio-Canada)

Ontario's current declaration of office includes the statement, "I will be faithful and bear true allegiances to His Majesty King Charles the Third."

McConnell's motion had referenced the Quebec government's passage of its own bill in December, which made the same oath optional for members of the National Assembly.

Residents opposed motion, councillor says

Coun. Justin Kirby responded to McConnell, saying he had come to the meeting intending not to support the motion.

"I'm here to represent the people of Prescott ... The feedback that I had from my constituents, or residents, was not to support your motion," Kirby said. "There's no disrespect."

McConnell said he believed another councillor should have seconded the motion anyway, whether they intended to vote for it or not.

"It is a disrespect," he said. "And I'll remember it."