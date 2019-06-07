Outaouais looks to draw a different kind of snowbird
Federal funding aimed at attracting Mexican tourists in winter months
Plenty of Canadians head south to sunny destinations such as Mexico in the winter — now the Gatineau, Que., region is joining a push to draw Mexicans north for a snowy holiday.
Tourism Minister Mélanie Joly announced a total of $2.2 million Thursday for Tourisme Outaouais, including $660,000 specifically aimed at attracting Mexican visitors during the winter months.
Joly said Quebec has already seen a 40 per cent increase in Mexican tourism since the federal government lifted the requirement for all Mexican visitors to apply for a visa in 2016.
"We have an interesting offer here with Winterlude [and] the Rideau Canal on the Ottawa side, and a growing downtown [in Gatineau]," said France Bélisle, executive director of Tourisme Outaouais, in a French interview.
"It's a market that's going to the United States and is starting to look at Canada and Quebec, so we'd like to throw our hat in the ring."
Gatineau MP Steven MacKinnon said the area should be taking better advantage of its strengths, namely nature and dining tourism.
Other Quebec cities and the Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec are also a part of the Mexican push.
The federal funding leaves just over $1.5 million over three years to attract Canadians from outside the province, part of a national push to boost winter tourism outside major urban centres.
With files from Jean-François Poudrier
