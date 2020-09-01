What the classroom will look like this fall

Schools in Ottawa's largest board are getting ready for a surge in students and the risk of viral transmission during the global pandemic.

Many aspects of school have changed to limit the spread of COVID-19 — there's more distance around teachers, water fountains are for refilling bottles only, younger kids work behind Plexiglas and hallways are marked with new directional signs.

CBC requested a tour inside an Ottawa school before the start of class but the OCDSB declined, saying staff were too busy preparing for back to school. Grade 9 students are set to head back to class Sept. 8 and 9, while the youngest elementary students are scheduled to begin class in mid-September.

Rather than provide CBC access to buildings ahead of time, the OCDSB provided videos and photos inside Broadview, Sir Robert Borden and Orléans Wood schools.

See-through shields separating young elementary students provide a barrier to help contain droplets. (submitted by Ottawa-Carleton District School Board)

Board staff confirm that there will be plastic shields separating all students in kindergarten to Grade 3 when they are sitting at their desks. (submitted by Ottawa-Carleton District School Board)

Small pylons and directional signs divide lanes at this school hallway at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board to help students and staff keep their distance. (submitted by Ottawa-Carleton District School Board)

Desks are separated from each other and from the teacher. (submitted by Ottawa-Carleton District School Board)