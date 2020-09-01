Skip to Main Content
What the classroom will look like this fall
Ottawa

What the classroom will look like this fall

Schools in Ottawa's largest board are getting ready for a surge in students and the risk of viral transmission during the global pandemic.  

OCDSB provides a preview of the school year to come

With the start of another school year around the corner, classrooms, corridors and cafeterias have undergone big changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board refused requests for access by CBC Ottawa, but provided this footage instead. 0:58

Many aspects of school have changed to limit the spread of COVID-19 — there's more distance around teachers, water fountains are for refilling bottles only, younger kids work behind Plexiglas and hallways are marked with new directional signs.

CBC requested a tour inside an Ottawa school before the start of class but the OCDSB declined, saying staff were too busy preparing for back to school. Grade 9 students are set to head back to class Sept. 8 and 9, while the youngest elementary students are scheduled to begin class in mid-September.

Rather than provide CBC access to buildings ahead of time, the OCDSB provided videos and photos inside Broadview, Sir Robert Borden and Orléans Wood schools.

See-through shields separating young elementary students provide a barrier to help contain droplets. (submitted by Ottawa-Carleton District School Board)
Board staff confirm that there will be plastic shields separating all students in kindergarten to Grade 3 when they are sitting at their desks. (submitted by Ottawa-Carleton District School Board)
Small pylons and directional signs divide lanes at this school hallway at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board to help students and staff keep their distance. (submitted by Ottawa-Carleton District School Board)
Desks are separated from each other and from the teacher. (submitted by Ottawa-Carleton District School Board)
Ottawa Public Health signs like these are posted inside Ottawa-Carleton District School Board schools. (submitted by Ottawa-Carleton District School Board)
