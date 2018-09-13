Injured bus crash survivors feeling 'helpless' in China

Nearly two dozen Chinese tourists who survived a deadly bus crash in June near Prescott, Ont., continue to deal with the physical and psychological fallout, and are struggling to pay for treatment back home, according to their Canadian lawyer.

The Union Tour Express bus was carrying 37 passengers when it crashed into a stone wall beside Highway 401. Three people died. Many more were injured in the collision, and were treated in Canada before returning to China.

Ottawa lawyer Miryam Gorelashvili represents 22 passengers living in the Shanghai area who suffered brain injuries, spinal cord injuries and broken bones. Some have also been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, she said.

"Some of them witnessed their family members and friends die essentially in front of their eyes," Gorelashvili, a personal injury lawyer with MG Law, said in an interview.

"In addition to the stress and trauma from the accident, they have to deal with ongoing insurance issues on a daily basis."

Chunlin Huang, a Mandarin-speaker hired by MG Law to keep in contact with the crash survivors, looks at an image of Min Gu, one of the passengers injured in the collision. (Ashley Burke/CBC) No law suits have yet been filed on behalf of any of the survivors.

Ongoing treatment

​Gorelashvili said many of the crash victims need ongoing treatment including physiotherapy and psychotherapy. Because their China-based travel insurance company only covered the first 30 days after the collision, the survivors are now paying for that treatment themselves, Gorslashvili said.

The bus company's insurer, Safety Insurance, has yet to assess the passengers' injuries, and hasn't covered a single medical treatment related to their rehabilitation, she said.

"It's a very challenging process. There's a sense of anxiety, a sense of frustration. They are patient people overall ... but they are worried that if they pay for something, they're worried it's not going to be reimbursed."

Min Gu, 58, is shown before and after fracturing her skull and facial bone in the bus crash. (Submitted )

Worried about savings

The majority of the passengers are retired seniors who don't speak English. MG Law has hired a Mandarin-speaking clerk, Chunlin Huang, who communicates daily with the survivors via a messaging app.

Xiangjun Cai, 72, suffered a fractured skull in the crash. (Submitted)

Huang said some of the victims have resorted to borrowing money from relatives to pay for their rehabilitation, while others have had to dip into their retirement savings.

"Their savings were for their future, for their retirement," Huang said.

One survivor, a single woman who doesn't have family to take care of her, confided she's "had suicidal thoughts," Huang said.

Another survivor, Xiangjun Cai, 72, has been overwhelmed by medical bills related to a skull fracture and other injuries she suffered in the crash.

Min Gu, 58, also suffered a fractured skull and facial bone during what was supposed to be a relaxing vacation with her son-in-law's parents.

Gu's children have been trying to care for her, but have informed the law firm they want a personal support worker to take over, a service MG Law estimates will cost more than $10,000. Gu also requires additional surgery, occupational therapy and treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the law firm.

Insurer 'in full compliance'

Safety Insurance, based in Boston, Mass., has has hired a Canadian firm to handle the medical claims. Sedgwick-Cunningham Lindsey Canada Claims Services Ltd. declined CBC's request for an interview, but responded with a statement.

"The handling of this matter has been in full compliance with the terms and conditions of [Safety Insurance's] policy and all applicable governing laws and statutes of the venue in which the loss occurred," wrote Trevor Crowne.

Gorelashvili said GM Law plans to fly two occupational therapists and a rehabilitation worker from Toronto to Shanghai in October to assess the crash victims' injuries.

That's expected to cost roughly $80,000, and there's no assurance the bus company's insurer will accept the assessment reports, Gorelashvili said.

"My biggest concern is that they're not going to get the services they need and won't be able to get better," she said. "They're in limbo right now, and they're helpless."