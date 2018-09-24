Power restored for thousands of Ottawans overnight

Hydro Ottawa crews managed to restore power to thousands of customers overnight — as of 5:30 a.m. Monday, only about 3,500 customers remained without power in the Nepean area, according to their outage map.

At 11 p.m. Sunday night, the number of customers without power in Ottawa was about 33,000.

Just outside Ottawa in Hydro One territory, about 1,700 customers remained without power east of Belleville, Ont.

In the Outaouais, Hydro Quebec reported that about 2,700 customers were without power early Monday morning.

Schools closed

All Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board schools are closed Monday.

Ottawa's French-language Catholic school board announced that six schools are closed Monday: Terre-des-Jeunes, Edouard-Bond, Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau, Pierre-Savard, Sainte-Kateri and Laurier-Carrière.

All French-language public schools are open Monday except for Omer-Deslauriers and Charlotte-Lemieux.

The University of Ottawa, Carleton University and Algonquin College are open as usual.

In Gatineau, Hadley Junior and Philemon Wright High School in Gatineau are closed due to tornado damage.

L'École Secondaire Mont-Bleu, where a fire broke out Friday after the storm, announced the school is closed Monday to Friday this week.