Tornado watches issued for Ottawa-Gatineau area

Environment Canada says conditions could create severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes this afternoon in western Quebec and most of eastern Ontario.

Tornado watches cover most of eastern Ontario — except for the Belleville, Deep River and Kingston areas — and all of western Quebec. The Pontiac is also under a severe thunderstorm warning.

Watches are issued when Environment Canada determines conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms strong enough to include a tornado.

Tornado warnings are issued when a tornado has been reported or there's credible evidence one is imminent.

If a tornado warning is issued, Environment Canada recommends going indoors to a room on the lowest possible floor of a strong building, away from outside walls.

If you can't get inside, lie in a low spot and protect your head. Do not seek the cover of trees, which may fall down.

The storms may bring wind gusts of 90 to 110 kilometres an hour in eastern Ontario, as well as large hail.

The Kingston and Belleville areas have severe thunderstorm watches and while Environment Canada says it can't completely rule out a tornado, winds and hail seem most likely in those areas.

The tornado watches come less than a month after a weak tornado in the Casselman, Ont., area and a devastating derecho windstorm that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of customers in the region and killed at least 10 people across Ontario and Quebec.