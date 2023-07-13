Here's what to do during a tornado alert

People in Montreal and areas west of the city were subject to a tornado warning on Thursday afternoon, and one actually touched down in Barrhaven, Ont., near Ottawa.

Here's some advice to keep in mind the next time there's a twister in the forecast, compiled from sources including Environment Canada, the Canadian Red Cross and the Quebec government.

1. Know your alert

Environment Canada issues both tornado watches and warnings.

A watch is issued when there's a storm approaching with conditions that could produce a tornado.

A warning goes out either when a tornado sighting has been reported, or when there's sufficient evidence to suggest a tornado is on the way.

Canada's mobile phone emergency alert system is designed to warn customers when a tornado is a possibility.

2. Know where to go

The basement.

If that's not possible, run to a ground floor room as close as possible to the centre of your home. Bathrooms, closets, hallways or under door arches are best.

If that's not possible, get under a heavy table or desk.

Environment and Climate Change Canada advises the public to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. (Verity Stevenson/CBC)

If you're at work or in an apartment, don't use the elevators.

Wherever you are, try to stay away from windows, outside walls and doors that lead outside.

3. Know where not to go

Avoid cars and mobile homes, or any structure that's not solidly anchored to the ground.

Buildings with high ceilings such as churches, gyms and barns are best avoided because of the risk the roof could collapse.

If you can't get to solid shelter, lie in a ditch — but watch out for flooding.

4. Plan ahead

Have an emergency plan, including phone numbers of various emergency services.

Set up a post-storm meeting point with your loved ones if you're going to be in different places.

5. Don't take photos

It may be tempting, but don't try to take photos or videos of severe weather. If you have a clear view of a tornado, you're not in a very safe place.

Wait for the storm to pass and listen for advice from authorities afterward.