What to do during a tornado alert

They may have captured some incredible photos and videos of Friday's tornadoes, but some people in the Ottawa-Gatineau area did the precise opposite of what experts recommend they do when dangerous weather strikes.

Here's some sage advice to keep in mind the next time there's a twister in the forecast, compiled from sources including Environment Canada, the Canadian Red Cross and the Quebec government.

1. Know your alert

Environment Canada issues both tornado watches and warnings.

A watch is issued when there's a storm approaching with conditions that could produce a tornado.

A warning goes out either when a tornado sighting has been reported, or when there's sufficient evidence to suggest a tornado is on the way.

Canada's new emergency cellphone alert system is designed to warn customers when there's the possibility of a tornado.

2. Know where to go

The basement.

If that's not possible, run to a ground floor room as close as possible to the centre of your home. Bathrooms, closets, hallways or under door arches are best.

If that's not possible, get under a heavy table or desk.

If you're at work or in an apartment, don't use the elevators.

Wherever you are, try to stay away from windows, outside walls and doors that lead outside.

3. Know where not to go

Avoid cars and mobile homes, or any structure that's not solidly anchored to the ground.

Buildings with high ceilings such as churches, gyms and barns are best avoided because of the risk the roof could collapse.

Take cover under a table or desk if you can't get to a better spot.

If you can't get to solid shelter, lie in a ditch — but watch out for flooding.

4. Plan ahead

Have an emergency plan, including phone numbers of various emergency services.

Set up a post-storm meeting point with your loved ones if you're going to be in different places.

City manager says each event over past decades (flooding, ice storm, tornadoes) is unique, and has its own lessons learned. But, people need to have batteries, transistor radio and be able to be self-sufficient for 72 hours.

5. Don't take photos

It may be tempting, but don't try to take photos or videos of severe weather. If you have a clear view of a tornado, you're not in a very safe place.

Wait for the storm to pass and listen for advice from authorities afterward.