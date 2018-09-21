Tornado watch issued for Ottawa-Gatineau area

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon that could produce tornadoes, the weather agency said at around 2:30 p.m.

In the case of a tornado, people should:

Head indoors to a room on the lowest floor, like a basement, bathroom, stairwell or closet.

Stay away from outside walls and windows.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelters, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

The tornado watch is also in place for other communities in eastern Ontario, including Cornwall, Brockville, Pembroke, Smiths Falls and Gananoque.

The severe thunderstorm threat should end by early Friday evening, Environment Canada says.