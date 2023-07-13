Content
Tornado watches issued for most of Ottawa-Gatineau area

Environment Canada says severe thunderstorms are developing over the Ottawa-Gatineau region late Thursday morning and afternoon and some of those storms may produce tornadoes.

Severe thunderstorm warning in place for Ottawa, areas immediately south

A cyclist on a flat trail under dark clouds.
A cyclist under dark clouds in British Columbia in January 2020. The Ottawa-Gatineau area is under tornado and severe thunderstorm watches Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A weather map of southern Ontario and Quebec with much of the top part highlighted in yellow.
Environment Canada's weather alert page as of around 12 p.m. Thursday. Warnings are red, watches are yellow and special weather statements in grey. (Environment Canada)

Tornado watches cover an area from Renfrew to the Quebec border and from Maniwaki through Ottawa-Gatineau to Kingston until late afternoon.

North of Gatineau, it's expected to last until the evening.

A tornado watch was briefly updated to a tornado warning for eastern Lanark County. That ended around 11:30 a.m.

Ottawa, the Smiths Falls, Kemptville and Westport areas have a severe thunderstorm warning about a storm with very strong winds.

Parts of Western Quebec without a tornado watch have a severe thunderstorm watch about storms that could bring hail, heavy rain and strong winds this afternoon and evening.

Areas west of the watch such as Pembroke and Bancroft have a special weather statement about heavy rains that could drop at least 30 millimetres by this evening.

What this means

Tornado watches mean forecasters see weather conditions that could produce a tornado.

Tornado warnings mean a tornado has been reported or there's solid evidence a tornado is imminent.

Under a warning, advice includes going indoors to a strong building on its lowest floor possible away from outside walls.

It's a similar dynamic for severe thunderstorms: watches are when they may develop, warnings are for when there's evidence one is happening.

