Tornado warnings end, watches still in effect for parts of eastern Ontario, Gatineau

Tornado warnings have ended for eastern Ontario and Gatineau, Que., but tornado watches remain in effect as thunderstorms continue to move across the region.

Environment Canada has downgraded tornado warnings to watches for Ottawa, Smiths Falls, Ont., Cornwall, Ont., and Gatineau, Que.

Severe thunderstorms are moving through the region which could bring high winds up to 100 km/h, hail and intense rainfall, it said.

"Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for possible warnings."

<a href="https://twitter.com/StormhunterTWN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StormhunterTWN</a> touched down in Oxford Mills on County 18 right infront of us. <a href="https://t.co/JgZr9KuGiB">pic.twitter.com/JgZr9KuGiB</a> —@Kelseyrrose1

Damaged roofs and downed trees in Camden East, near Napanee, Ont., prompted the tornado warnings across the region, the weather agency told CBC Ottawa.

Between three and four supercell thunderstorms were moving eastward Sunday afternoon.The weather agency said the storms are moving quickly through the region and it is seeing evidence of rotation high up in the cells, but that doesn't mean they are rotating near the ground.

As of 7 p.m., the weather agency said they had received reports of damage in Camden East, Kinmount, and Oxford Mills, including a video of a tornado.

Ontario Provincial Police also closed part of County Rd 121 in Kinmount because of damage.

ROAD CLOSURE: County Rd 121 is CLOSED between Bobcaygeon Rd and County Rd 503 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kinmount?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kinmount</a> - Road closed for damage sustained during storm. Crews attending for repairs and cleanup. ^jt —@OPP_COMM_CR

'Sounded like a train going through the village'

Lindsay Noyes, co-owner of McCormick's Country Store in Camden East, said her store was damaged when the storm hit around 2:45 p.m., before any warnings had been issued.

"It came on hard and fast and sounded like a train going through the village," said Noyes in an interview with CBC News.

Noyes said the roof of a daycare building across the street from McCormick's ripped off and crashed into the side of her store. Hydro poles, trees and other debris lay strewn on the ground, Noyes said.

McCormick's Country Store in Camden East, north of Napanee, Ont., appears to have suffered damage when severe thunderstorms moved through the region on Aug. 2, 2020. (Kallysta N.)

Three staff members were working inside the store at the time but all are safe and uninjured, she said.

"It's really the best case scenario, said Noyes. "It's a mess and there's damage but everybody's safe."

Emergency services and municipal staff are on scene assessing the damage, and local residents are also pitching in to help clean up, Noyes said.

Rainfall warning in effect

A rainfall warning is also in effect for Pembroke, as well as Maniwaki, Que.

According to Environment Canada, residents of the Maniwaki area can expect between 30 and 50 millimetres of rain, while those in the Pembroke area can expect between 40 to 50 millimetres throughout Sunday.

Some areas could receive up to 75 millimetres.