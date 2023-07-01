Tornado watch in place for parts of eastern Ontario, western Quebec

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for certain areas of eastern Ontario and western Quebec, including the City of Ottawa, saying conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

In an alert issued at 1:06 p.m. for Ottawa, the agency said strong wind gusts up 90 kilometres per hour are possible, as is nickel to toonie-sized hail and torrential downpours. The potential timing is this afternoon and evening.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," Environment Canada said. "Be prepared for severe weather. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."

Environment Canada also issued tornado watches for Ottawa South-Richmond-Metcalfe, Brockville-Prescott, Prescott and Russell, Merrickville-Wolford-Kemptville, Renfrew-Arnprior-Calabogie, Petawawa-Pembroke-Cobden, Smith-Falls-Perth and Cornwall-Lancaster areas, as well as Gatineau.

Meanwhile, Maniwaki, Wakefield and Renfrew-Arnprior-Calabogie are under severe thunderstorm warnings, while Kingston is under a severe thunderstorm watch.



