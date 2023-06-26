Content
Ottawa

Tornado warnings lifted in Ontario and Quebec

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for parts of western Quebec around 4:30 p.m. Monday, but later lifted them.

Severe thunderstorm warnings remain in place in areas around Ottawa

A radar map of Ottawa and Gatineau.
A tornado warning has been issued for Gatineau. (CBC)

Environment Canada has lifted tornado warnings it issued for parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec around 4:30 p.m. ET Monday, as severe thunderstorms continue to threaten much of the area.

The areas of Gatineau, Papineauville-Chénéville and Lièvre River in Quebec were under tornado warnings, as were the areas of Barry's Bay and Killaloe in eastern Ontario. All were later changed to severe thunderstorm watches or warnings.

As of about 6 p.m., Ottawa was under a severe thunderstorm watch.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," Environment Canada said in its Ottawa alert.

Areas to the west of Ottawa remained under the more immediately threatening thunderstorm warning Monday evening. Those include Petawawa, Pembroke, Cobden, Barry's Bay and Killaloe.

In the Barry's Bay and Killaoe area, Environment Canada says that the cluster of severe thunderstorms is now between Barry's Bay and Pembroke and heading north at 30 km/h.

